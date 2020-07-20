autoevolution
This 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury Drag Racer Packs 772 HP

A mid-size car from 1962 to 1964, the B-body Plymouth Fury had a lot in common with the Belvedere and Road Runner under the skin. And at its best, the old-school Mopar machine could be had with the 426 HEMI V8.
This fellow here – a 1964 model with the Super Fury trim package – isn’t stock, though. The Keith Black 426 hiding under the hood was used by the Candies & Hughes hall-of-fame race team, and it now sports 434 cubic inches. That’s around 7.1 liters, and a Littlefield blower provides additional oomph.

According to Volo Cars, this one-of-a-kind strip slayer has dyno’d at 772 horsepower and 637 pound-feet of torque. Aries pistons, a Comp camshaft, APR bolts, custom headers, and dual Holley carbs are also featured.

A pro-built 727 TorqueFlite does the shifting, and it’s a really special transmission indeed. Not only does it come with a TCI torque converter, but Trans Specialties has also treated it to a manual valve body and a deep aluminum pan. The Spicer 8 and ¾-inch rear end is custom as well, rocking 3.91 posi gears.

The leviathan of an engine sings the song of its people through a Flowmaster exhaust with a crossover pipe, and all four corners of the car are wrapped in Mickey Thompson tires. Because it’s built to rule the blacktop one quarter-mile at a time, this road-legal Sport Fury from ’64 flaunts a transbrake as well.

Up front, the tubular suspension boasts a chromoly K member and an oversized sway bar. Power rack-and-pinion steering, tubular control arms, split single leaf springs, and adjustable gas shocks are a few other highlights.

Completely repainted, the blown muscle car has also been upgraded with a redone interior. The upholstery, cushions, door panels, headliner, visors, carpet, and floor mats are all new. Typical of a drag racer, the Sport Fury has also been equipped with a roll cage and the battery has been relocated to the trunk. A cut-off switch is also featured.

Pricing? Make that $49,998, thank you!

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
