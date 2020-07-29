This 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Chalet Camper Needs Some Tender Loving Care

Lynx XTerrain Brutal Will Take You on the Ultimate Snow Adventure

All in all, a Listed at no reserve on eBay , the old-school camper truck “was just purchased from an owner of 25 years plus,” according to the seller. “You can see it was taken care of,” but the truth of the matter is, this Chalet needs a frame-off restoration in order to bring it back to its former glory.Or better still, why not a restomod? The 400-cu.in. engine – that’s 6.6 liters – can be easily swapped for a more modern small-block LS and a pro-built TH400 instead of the original transmission. The brakes and suspension could also use more modern components, but most importantly, the K5 Blazer doesn’t feature terminal corrosion as most of its peers do nowadays.With 122,000 miles (196,340 kilometeres) on the odometer, the seller highlights that it’s hard to find another K5 Chalet “in this shape and not modified.” The factory rally-style wheels are included with the purchase.At the time, the Cheyenne was the fanciest Blazer available thanks to goodies such as a power rear windows, cool dashboard garnish, power windows and locks, and so forth. The interior of this K5 Blazer may be original, but the front bucket seats and carpet have been redone to factory spec for added peace of mind. A simple look under the truck, however, reveals an exhaust system and rear drum brakes that could use replacing in the next two years or so.All in all, a 4x4 body-on-frame SUV like this fellow here will take you where a Westfalia simply can’t tread. The overlanding capability and the sheer rarity of a Chalet pop-up camper conversion justify this fellow's price, and speaking of money, the highest bid currently stands at $12,500 with seven hours to go.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.