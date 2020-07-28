1,000 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Built Honda Civic, the Gap Is Huge

There are street cars upgraded to engage in competitive hooning and there are road car-based racers that have kept their number plates. So, what happens when the two are throw at each other? We're here to answer this question with the help of a 1,000 horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat, which was cast in the role of the... beefed-up street car.
The Mopar machine recently attended a roll racing event that took place on an air strip, where it had the opportunity to duke it out with members of the latter breed mentioned above.
YouTuber Mod2Fame, who sits behind the wheel of the Dodge, isn't at his first Hellcat rodeo, so he decided to install some serious upgrades. As such, the 6.2-liter HEMI under the hood had been gifted with a respectable list of custom goodies. This includes the head gaskets, head studs, lower pulley, upper pulley, ported blower with race bearings, custom intake, E85 setup, 1,200cc injectors and, of course, an extreme tune. As a result of this gym visit, the V8 now delivers around 1,000 ponies at the crank, so we can talk about a 300 hp upgrade.
However, as dictated by the said status of the big coupe, this hasn't been stripped, so its tips the scales at over 4,400 lbs and that's without taking its 285 lbs driver into consideration. Oh, and this is a six-speed manual, which obviously isn't as quick as the eight-speed automatic.
The shenanigan we have here saw the Challenger battling two street-driven racecars. This first was a Honda Civic. We're looking at an extreme build, one that mixes a K-series four-banger with a monstrous turbocharger and a manual, while sending the power to all four wheels.
Compared to Goliath, David is some 800 lbs lighter, while being 150 hp down on the power. As for its manual tranny, its driver seems to make the most out of the setup, as you'll notice in the clip below (the racing kicks off at the 6:20 timestamp).
When it comes to the second opponent of the Hellcat, we're looking at a Cadillac CTS-V that has been gifted with all-out goodies such as a COPO Camaro racecar supercharged V8, which is mated to a three-speed Powerglide tranny, as well as a parachute for matching stopping power, among others.
We're looking at a stripped-out monster delivering around 1,100 horsepower, but the battle between this and the Challenger might surprise you.
