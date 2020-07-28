Dodge Challenger "Big Brute" Is a Widebody Animal

There are certain performance machines out there that could benefit from a bit of extra width. And while the Dodge Challenger certainly isn't among them, you'll see quite a few owners fitting the muscle coupe with a widebody kit. Case in point with the machine that now sits in front of us.
You see, the need for individuality appears to be on the rise, not least thanks to social media, which requires custom bits for a machine to stand out in a sea of similar models - this applies to pretty much any performance vehicle, from your that student-tuned Honda Civic to the Lamborghini next door and the Challenger is obviously no exception.
Now, this example provides a simple recipe, one that aims to achieve a custom look with limited effort. So let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the beast, shall we?
For starters, the base car is a Challenger R/T Scat Pack and since this brings the 485 horsepower 6.4-liter HEMI for a starting price of $38,995, many enthusiasts label it as the sweet spot of the otherwise generous range.
The main custom ingredient comes win the form of a widebody kit. The riveted-on look only adds to the overall badass image of the Mopar toy, especially since the whole thing comes with a matte black look.
Note that the massive overfenders are joined by side skirt extensions and a lower front apron element that resembles an air dam, with the last two also being super-sized.
As for the posterior of the Dodge, this has been adorned with a ducktail-style spoiler. Oh, and we also have rear window louvers, even though their design might just split opinions.
The Challenger now rides on custom wheels coming from HRE, with these mixing uber-fat lips and a concave five-spoke design, all in a satin black finish.
Many rides of the sort evolve over the years, so we can't be certain this is the Dodge's final form.
