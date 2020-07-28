2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Rendered With Buick Velite 7 Styling

1 1.75 Millionth Corvette Will Be Produced Next Month

If you had $40k to spend on an e-vehicle, which would you pick? Imagined with test mules and Velite 7 exterior design influences by Kleber Silva , the EUV renderings from the Brazilian pixel artist are interesting, if not even pretty. From the sculpted hood to the satin-finish trim on the lip spoiler and the upward curvature of the rear doors, the electric crossover is miles more attractive than the Boltthat Chevrolet updated for 2020 with a larger battery pack.over the previous battery translates to 66 kWh , enough for 259 miles (417 kilometers) on a full charge. Because the EUV isn’t as aerodynamic as the hatchback sibling, the range is likely to be worse if LG Chem doesn’t work its magic or GM doesn’t come up with a more efficient e-motor.Speaking of the powertrain, the EUV will be front-drive only. No e-here, no sir! Looking at the competition – namely the Hyundai Kona Electric – a crossover in this segment doesn’t need all-wheel drive. Not only would it add to the production cost and retail price, but no customer would be tempted to take the electric utility vehicle off the beaten path to test its off-road chops.The rear end of the rendered Bolt EUV adopts a more modern design for the taillights and gloss-black trim for the upper half of the trunk door as well as a little roof spoiler that integrates the third brake light. On a different note, there is an elephant in the room that we must cover before ending this story.You’ve guessed it – it’s Tesla! The Bolt EV retails at $36,620 excluding destination charge, meaning that the Bolt EUV will edge closer to $38,000 if not more. Though it may not be a crossover, the Model 3 is roomier, more desirable, and better value at $37,990 for the Standard Range Plus version.If you had $40k to spend on an e-vehicle, which would you pick?