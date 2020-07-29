Book a Stay at 4-Star Parisian Hotel to Go Glamping in VW Grand California

3 2013 Chevrolet Corvette with a 1967 Body Looks Like It’s Wrapped in Baby Oil

1 1.75 Millionth Corvette Will Be Produced Next Month

More on this:

1967 Chevrolet Nova Twin-Turbo Drag Racer Boasts 1,220 RWHP, It’s Streetable Too

The earliest Nova generations, those riding on the X-body platform, are perfect for restomodding and drag racing. The 1967 model we’ll talk about today fits in the latter category, sporting a big-block V8 with a twin-turbo setup 14 photos



Listed on eBay with a buy-it-now price of… wait for it… $77,000 or best offer,



The leviathan hiding under the hood is fitted with a 105-millimeter throttle body, Precision 7675 chargers, Big Stuff 3 electronic fuel injection, a Boost Leash controller, and custom stainless-steel headers. All of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is handled by a TH400 with a Precision Performance shifter and a transbrake, sending the goodies to a Strange fab 9.0-inch rear end running 3.50 gears.



Coilovers out back set up for drag racing, a chromoly strut front end, double-beadlock rears for the Mickey Thompson rubber boots, a 10-gallon fuel cell, and an Aeromotive 5.0 Brushless Gear fuel pump are also featured. As you’d expect from a strip-slaying machine, the batter has been relocated to the trunk.



Clean in every respect and no less than outstanding to drive in a straight line, this Nova is certain to find a new owner by the time



From 548 cubic inches or 9.0 liters and a Dart Big M big block, this Nova is much obliged to put down 1,220 rear-wheel horsepower at 19 pounds of boost. Up the turbos to 23 psi, and you can expect to conquer the quarter-mile in 7.81 seconds at 184.9 mph (298 kph). Pretty impressive numbers, don’t you think?Listed on eBay with a buy-it-now price of… wait for it… $77,000 or best offer, the Nova is a street-legal, all-steel car with the factory glass. Be that as it may, the seller is adamant the car weighs 2,993 pounds (1,358 kilograms) without the driver. The online listing also mentions that “the engine was rebuilt two-and-a-half years ago” with a new crankshaft, rods, and pistons. Less than 20 passes and fewer than 30 street miles were put on the twin-turbo blunderbuss since then.The leviathan hiding under the hood is fitted with a 105-millimeter throttle body, Precision 7675 chargers, Big Stuff 3 electronic fuel injection, a Boost Leash controller, and custom stainless-steel headers. All of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is handled by a TH400 with a Precision Performance shifter and a transbrake, sending the goodies to a Strange fab 9.0-inch rear end running 3.50 gears.Coilovers out back set up for drag racing, a chromoly strut front end, double-beadlock rears for the Mickey Thompson rubber boots, a 10-gallon fuel cell, and an Aeromotive 5.0 Brushless Gear fuel pump are also featured. As you’d expect from a strip-slaying machine, the batter has been relocated to the trunk.Clean in every respect and no less than outstanding to drive in a straight line, this Nova is certain to find a new owner by the time the eBay auction ends in 14 days. $77,000 may be a lot at first glance, but it’s a lot of car as well.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.