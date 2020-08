Dodge Challenger "Tattoo Master" Looks Like a Lot of Muscle

For starters, we're looking at a Challenger with a brilliant configuration. First of all, this is an R/T Scat Pack, a derivative many prefer thanks to offering the 6.4-liter V8 starting from $39,995. Secondly, this is a manual car, so the driving experience if fully immersive.Now, this Mopar machine didn't come with a widebody from the factory, but its driver is considering adding this with the help of aftermarket developer Shirokai.Nevertheless, the Challenger already packs certain mods, as you'll notice in the first two Instagram posts below. As for the third post, this brings us a rendering showcasing the Dodge with the said WB goodies - pixel tip to digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for the work.As is the case with most widebody kits, the overfenders make the factory widebody seems like a choice for those who wish to fly under the radar.Returning to the goodies that are already on the vehicle, its wrap, whose design comes from a specialist called Pacific Ocean Tattoo, has to be the most eye-catching feature of the car.The lower area of the muscle beast features an aero armor, with this including the front splitter, the side skirt extensions and the lower rear apron, including the diffuser-like element sitting between the tailpipes.The styling of these bits and pieces is rather aggressive, which is something we can also say about the boot lid spoiler of the big coupe - unlike most elements of the sort, this features a pair of mounts.The air suspension, along with the custom wheels, also deserve credit for the custom appearance of this bad boy.