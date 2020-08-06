Dodge Challenger "Tattoo Master" Looks Like a Lot of Muscle

View this post on Instagram

Here you go!! Thoughts?? @adry53customs rendering of the @shirokai.com_ widebody kit with the wrap by @performance_wraps .. I opted to do it without the hardware because will likely mold it in instead of exposed hardware.. looking hella good if u ask me!! Should I do it??? . . . . #dreamcar #predator #prey #stalking #torred #instantwingame #officialmopar #moparfamily #moparian #dodgedurango #dodgeram1500 #thatsmydodge #fastandfurious #musclecarsonly #stalkingmyprey #livingmybestlife #redcar #carsgasm #moparlife #officialmopar @dodgeofficial

A post shared by Louie (@three_pedal_life) on Aug 5, 2020 at 10:17am PDT