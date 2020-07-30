This Dodge Challenger Is a One of a Kind SRT8 with Lamborghini-Like Scissor Door

5 This Classic Dodge Challenger Is a Crazy Plum with a Modern Hemi

And now, the best part. The car can be yours for a pretty good price, with the owner expecting to get $30,000 for this low-mileage, one-of-a-kind Challenger. The car is located in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, should you want to check it out in person. The model year 2010 didn’t bring any massive changes to the lineup, but Dodge did release a Super Track Pack option that included new Goodyear F1 Super Car tires, new self-leveling shock absorber, anti-lock 4-wheel disc heavy-duty brakes, and a larger rear stabilizer bar.But the 2010 Challenger that we have here is a lot more special than a standard model, as it received a ton of upgrades to become a one of kind build that was presented at SEMA.The owner, who is now trying to sell the car on eBay , says the SRT received a custom paint for SEMA. That means the way it looks is owed to a series of “award-winning airbrush and pinstriping artists” who worked on the car. However, no specifics were provided on who painted the car.With less than 12,000 miles (19,300 km) on the clock, this Challenger also comes with plenty of other upgrades, including 22-inch Savini Black Di Forza brushed gold wheels, removable headlamp bezels, tinted taillights, and a Mopar Cat-Back exhaust system.But the stars of the show, however, are the new doors, which support two opening modes. They can be opened normally like any other car door out there, but at the same time, they can also be lifted like on a typical Lamborghini. The scissor doors are supposed to provide you with the maximum clearance loading, the owner explains, as the traditional model does not support a full opening.And now, the best part. The car can be yours for a pretty good price, with the owner expecting to get $30,000 for this low-mileage, one-of-a-kind Challenger. The car is located in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, should you want to check it out in person.

