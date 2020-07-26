Dodge Magnum With Charger Hellcat Front Is Fully Murdered Out

There's a multitude of cars Dodge wants to bring back, like the Viper or the Cuda. Those might eventually happen, but the same probably can't be said about the Magnum wagon, even though it's a sweet-looking machine.
The Magnum rides on a similar platform to today's ancient but still extremely cool Charger. In its original form, it's not the best-looking machine, as the lights boxy and there's a distinct lack of character lines.
However, because the Magnum and Charger are so similar, many people reached for their angle-grinder in an attempt to merge the two together. And for extra social media likes, you can always add some Hellcat juiciness.
There are multiple levels of Charger-to-Magnum conversions. You can just do the front end, or you can also work on the back to give the car modern wrap-around taillights, which is a lot more work. This project falls into the former category, but we decided to share it... because it's black.
Seriously, black paint can make all the difference in photos, as it turns the car into a black hole, sucking all the light. The street term for this is "Murdered Out," which perfectly describes the build of Jamaar Campbell aka texasboy410.
His little project started as a 2006 Magnum SRT, but now has the full Charger front end, complete with bumper, fenders and a scooped-out Hellcat hood. It also as low to the ground as a Corgi's belly, riding on some black 5-spoke concave wheel.
The only color pushing out is the red from the brakes, but also the custom LED headlights. While the Magnum project is still kind of ugly from the back, we'd let anything slide on a wagon that's RWD and can do smoky donuts, like you're about to see below.
