More on this:

This Classic Dodge Challenger Is a Crazy Plum with a Modern Hemi

One of the best things about restomods is that they often come with engine upgrades that lead to massive performance improvements. 16 photos



More specifically, the V8 engine has previously been used on multiple SRT-8 models, like the



And now it powers this



What we do know, however, is that the Challenger, which comes finished in Plum Crazy, also features a NAG1 automatic transmission and several custom parts, including a sports suspension. The car has been upgraded to disc brakes on all wheels and now uses a 4-link rear suspension system.



It rides on 17-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels from Hobster with Nitto tires.



The interior has received massive retouches as well, so it now boasts completely re-upholstered white seats that make everything look quite exquisite. Outside, the Challenger sports a PPG clear coat as well.



Without a doubt, this is a rather cool restomod package that doesn’t include a ton of custom upgrades but sticks with the essentials to retain the original look and feel of the ’73 Challenger. And for car aficionados, this is a welcome approach, especially if they’re seeking the genuine ‘70s muscle car experience.



