Let’s admit it, we’ll never get tired of seeing juicy restomods. Sure, everyone’s talking about the brand new Shelby GT500 or what Ford’s up to with the 2021 Mustang Mach 1, but it won’t hurt to take a look back at the memorable classics every now and again.

Revology’s Restored 1967 Shelby GT350 Screams ‘Power’

As a kid, I was absolutely obsessed with the first generation of Shelby Mustangs, and I can’t say that changed very much today. Seeing original design cues from ‘60s models slowly return in the mid-1990s made me feel as if I was being reunited with a childhood best friend.

Florida based Revology’s founder and CEO Tom Scarpello seems to be sharing that passionate enthusiasm for the classics, but acknowledges that technology has since evolved by a stretch, leaving 1960s models far behind in terms of reliability, fuel efficiency, safety and drivability. He states that “this explains the growth of the so-called ‘restomod’ segment, where older designs are being given new life with new hardware.”

An original Mustang on the outside…with a performance to match that of modern sports cars? Count me in!

However, there is more to building a restomod than simply bolting on later model parts-a change to one vehicle system will impact other vehicle systems. If not engineered properly, the vehicle’s performance, reliability, comfort or safety will be compromised.”

This eventually led to the birth of Revology, specializing in creating masterfully engineered reproductions of the beloved ‘60s models. They managed to deliver a number of absolutely astounding restorations over time, including the praised 1966 Mustang GT Convertible and the 1968 Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback R Spec.

For many enthusiasts, the 1967 Shelby GT500 tends to overshadow its GT350 cousin released that same year, but that didn’t make the latter any less impressive. As Scarpello would put it, the Shelby GT350 was “still a great car in its own right.” As such, he got his hands on the 350 and put the team to work.

Revology powered their restored GT350 with a Ford GEN 3 5.0 L Ti-VCT “Coyote” DOHC V8 mill producing as much as 460 hp. A twin-disc clutch with improved geometry offers reduced pedal support, while modern handling is made possible by the double wishbone suspension, pinion steering and power rack.

Its custom made Borla dual exhaust system is designed exclusively for the Coyote engine and has a Performance upgrade available in case you’re a fan of some louder exhaust purring (who isn’t?).

The sophisticated hand-crafted interior features an iconic Shelby wood rim steering wheel, sport bucket leather seats and flawless trim packages. For a touch of modern technology, a Pioneer 7″touch screen head unit was carefully fitted to blend in with the classic overall look, its functions including a reverse camera view and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as an optional navigation system.

Wimbledon white-finished steel panels, the fiberglass hood, decklid and front fascia have all been mounted by hand, with the exceptional craftsmanship of Revology’s engineers. It’s certain to look vicious at night too, with 100% LED exterior lighting.

Best part about it? You can contact the manufacturer and order your own starting at $214,500! Great, now all I need is $214,500 to make my childhood dream come true.
