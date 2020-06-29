Lavish Super-Yacht Made to Mimic the Streets of Monaco. Includes a Racetrack

Super-Rare 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Is the Unicorn You Can Drive

The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is already a pretty cool car, but that makes it even cooler is an interior that is impossible to find these days. 7 photos



More specifically, eBay seller 6pacuda says their 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye features an interior that only exists on two other models, as this color wasn’t available for order.



The Challenger is finished in purple, and the owner explains that only 250 such models were produced for model year 2019. And while there’s a chance that you can still find one such purple Challenger these days, especially since they’re technically just one year old, what’s a lot more difficult is actually getting a purple Challenger with a Demonic Red interior.



And it’s because only three such units were produced, although it's not yet clear how the owner managed to get their hands on it. So basically, it’s not the kind of car that anyone can drive, but more of collector gem that’s worth parking in a heated garage.



The official documents that are attached in the eBay listing confirm that the car came with a Plum Crazy exterior paint and Black and Demonic Red interior, with Hellcat Logo Laguna Leather seats.



The car is powered by the 6.2-liter V8 engine and features an 8-speed automatic transmission, with plenty of optional things added, including not only the SRT Hellcat Redeye widebody but also the Plus package, which added ventilated front seats and suede door trim panels with map pockets.



According to these documents, the car cost $86,180 new, and it can actually be yours for almost the same price. The owner wants $83,797 for this rare Challenger, and some trades are also accepted, such as a purple Hellcat Charger.

