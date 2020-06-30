This 1970 Dodge Challenger TA Is Said to Be a Fully Restored One of a Kind Model

A 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A can be yours right now for the right price, and while at first glance this might seem to be just another restored muscle car that someone is selling online, it’s actually a rare model that you might really want to have.
First and foremost, the owner claims the car is likely something that’s pretty hard to find, as they say only such 33 white T/A Challengers have been manufactured for model year 1970.
And while 1 of 33 units is already something pretty special, the seller says this Challenger is actually a one-of-a-kind model as it’s the only unit that came without a vinyl top and louvers. There’s no documentation to support these claims, but more information could probably be offered if you get in touch with the seller.
Since it’s a fully restored car, it comes in pretty good shape, and the engine develops 410 horsepower, according to dyno tests that are available for whoever buys the car.
The interior is nearly entirely original, and only the carpet, seat covers, and headliners have been replaced.
The car took 7 years to restore and more than $130,000 have been spent to bring it in the condition that you can see in the photo gallery above. And of course, there are plenty of upgrades that have been installed, including new gauges that were rebuilt completely. The brake lines come from an SS, while the front discs are still the original ones that came with the car.
The Challenger has just 50 miles (80 km) on the clock since it was restored, so it should technically feel like new.
It’s a rare Challenger, so naturally, you shouldn’t expect the car to come too cheap. The eBay seller expects to get $89,500 for the vehicle, and you can head over to the link above to submit your own offer.
And while 1 of 33 units is already something pretty special, the seller says this Challenger is actually a one-of-a-kind model as it’s the only unit that came without a vinyl top and louvers. There’s no documentation to support these claims, but more information could probably be offered if you get in touch with the seller.
Since it’s a fully restored car, it comes in pretty good shape, and the engine develops 410 horsepower, according to dyno tests that are available for whoever buys the car.
The interior is nearly entirely original, and only the carpet, seat covers, and headliners have been replaced.
The car took 7 years to restore and more than $130,000 have been spent to bring it in the condition that you can see in the photo gallery above. And of course, there are plenty of upgrades that have been installed, including new gauges that were rebuilt completely. The brake lines come from an SS, while the front discs are still the original ones that came with the car.
The Challenger has just 50 miles (80 km) on the clock since it was restored, so it should technically feel like new.
It’s a rare Challenger, so naturally, you shouldn’t expect the car to come too cheap. The eBay seller expects to get $89,500 for the vehicle, and you can head over to the link above to submit your own offer.