2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Reveals Full Interior and Fresh Look in Spyshots

Like the Arteon four-door coupe , Volkswagen plans to refurbish the Tiguan crossover and make it relevant again. We believe the 2021 Tiguan will be revealed within a few months, but you don't need to wait that long to know what they're updating. 20 photos



At the front, the Tiguan obviously sports a new set of headlights, designed to match the bigger grille. Combined, they make the CUV look less boxy. The R-Line bumper has very large but quite fake air intakes designed for an aggressive appearance. It's somewhere between a yawning Bulldog's mouth and the



Volkswagen has also updated the rear of the prototype with a new bumper. Fake exhaust? This is 2020, that's only natural. We also believe that the taillights will be subject to further changes before the Tiguan is revealed. At the front, we already see the optional IQ.Light LED matrix beams being installed.



In any case, the interior shots are the most interesting here, since that's where Tiguan owners need to spend most of their time. A lot has changed here, and we'll start by pointing out the gear shifter, which is for an ultra-rare 6-speed manual. Usually, Europeans only get that with the 1.5 TSI, and you're obviously not going to see it in America.



The knob of the shifter itself now comes with more silver trim and is angular. Meanwhile, the steering wheel is the new one from the Golf 8 or Arteon. In fact, most parts are shared between cars that use the MQB platform.



MIB 3 large display, which might also be marketed as "Discover Pro" depending on the market. We don't want to sound like boomers here, but the changes they've made to the climate control system aren't cool. Yes, capacitive sliders look cool, but they basically require you to take eyes off the road when adjusting anything. Consumer Reports is probably going to agree with us here.