2021 Dodge Avenger Hellcat Rendered as Mid-Size Muscle Car

The first question that pops into one's mind when coming across the rendering that occupies the screen is a simple one: why? Well, there might just be a method to the madness that is this virtual 2021 Dodge Avenger Hellcat, so let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the matter, shall we?
Looking past the idea of over 700 ponies animating the mid-size sedan, this rendering gifts the Avenger with a visual makeover. But sadly the details we have here are not the most elaborate, as they come in the form of an idea rather than a finished product - tuningcar_ps, the label behind the effort, uses a smartphone to make these edits.
But what if someone decided to make this real?
For one, the classic muscle car recipe involved fitting an intermediate platform with the most potent engine available. And while Dodge continues to update the Charger range (who doesn't love the 797 hp Redeye that landed for the 2021 model year?), this sedan is over 600 lbs (around 300 kilos) meatier than the Avenger.
With the Avenger (which was born in 2007, two years after the Charger and retired in 2014) riding on a FWD-based platform (with available AWD), the sheer idea of an official V8 version is ridiculous, even in this era, when HEMI monsters are making their way under the hood of so many models.
Then again, given the fact that the appetite for insane builds seems to be on the rise, not least thanks to social media boosting the popularity of such toys, perhaps some eccentric aficionado could convert an Avenger to RWD and throw a Hellcat in there.
Why? Well, such a recipe would definitely stand out, even though the project would admittedly involve tons of fabrication work - to the best of our knowledge, no such project has been completed so far.
Besides, the Avenger was a global offering, so the audience for such a build would spread way past American borders...
