A Bobby Pin for a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan Sounds Like a Solid Deal

26 Jul 2020, 5:46 UTC ·
Ask any woman how many bobby pins she’s bought so far and she will probably tell you “thousands,” of which she only has less than five. One woman from San Francisco, though, put one of her hairpins to excellent use, trading it for a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan in red.
13 photos
That sounds like an excellent deal – and it is. Technically speaking, though, she didn’t trade a hairpin for a car, but she did start with one.

Demi Skipper lives in San Francisco and she’s currently running the Trade Me Project on TikTok and other social media platforms, having started it two months ago with a measly bobby pin. She traded that one for a pair of homemade earrings, which she then traded for a set of margarita glasses. For those, she got a working vacuum, and so on.

Her most recent trade involved an iPhone 11 Pro Max for a 2008 Grand Caravan from Dodge. You can see her take delivery of the car in the TikTok below, where she also talks about the issues that (predictably) came with the car. It had a leak and she only had three days to solve the problem and trade it, because she didn’t have a parking permit in the city.

Like most things Skipper got in the two months since she started the challenge, she didn’t keep the van for too long, trading it for an electric skateboard. First, she had a mechanic look over and fix that leak.

Skipper’s mission is a house, after taking inspiration from Kyle MacDonald who traded his way from a red paper clip to a house in 2006. It took him one year and 14 trades to complete his mission, and Skipper hopes to be able to emulate him.

Skipper has been documenting the challenge on social media. She says she’s not trading with friends or acquaintances, so she’s not cheating. However, she does rely on friends to help her fix the items she gets, so she can trade them for stuff of higher value – like she did with the Dodge van.

I’ve traded the car! Watch me trade all the way to a house ##fyp ##trademeproject ##tmp

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
