Are 4 Drag Races Enough for the Challenger Hellcat Redeye to Beat Tesla Model Y?

Electric cars have been heralded as potential saviors of the environment. The skeptical at once said they would kill driving joy. That was until the first Tesla hit the drag strip. Nothing has been the same ever since, not even for cars specifically designed to give the quarter-mile thrills.
Proof of concept – we have here a video featuring no less than four consecutive drag races between a Tesla Model Y Performance and the astonishingly powerful Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. We are not going to beat around the bush and pretend there is a surprise winner here.
But you need to watch this through to the end, because the mighty coupe does make steady progress. Interestingly enough, lots of people have pitted the regular Challenger Hellcat against the Tesla crop of performance-oriented cars, such as the Model S and Model 3. Now the Model Y electric compact crossover is the latest addition to the Californian company database, so it was only logical it was its turn to shine on the drag strip.
For an arguably fairer match, the guys over at The Fast Lane Car YouTube channel have brought the enhanced version of Dodge’s purpose-built drag racer, the Challenger Hellcat Redeye. Of course, the title of the video embedded below actually spills the beans from the get-go. But there are nuances to the uninterrupted string of victories displayed by the electric crossover.
First of all, we think they should have done at least two more attempts. This is because each driver had two attempts with each car, and it is obvious which one has the higher launch skill. Besides, with each attempt the tires of the Dodge would get a little warmer than before and that would help it bridge the gap even faster.
In the end, though, everything comes down to how the two cars put the power to the ground during the crucial first moments. Reaction time aside, the traction issues are the main problems for the Hellcat Redeye.
You can see how in all four drags the ICE-powered coupe gets slightly better, but all four victories still go to the Model Y simply because of the massive gap it manages to form in the very beginning.
