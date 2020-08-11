China is a Big Place with Secrets. One of the biggest is a Ferrari Superamerica

This 1970 Dodge Challenger Is Literally a Fast and Furious Car

For Dodge Challenger fans, there are few things that are cooler than a fully-restored model, but the celebrity right here is probably something all these people didn’t think they could drive one day. 21 photos



And according to the owner, who is now selling this one of a kind Challenger on



The seller swears this isn’t something that you see every day and even comes with lots of information in this regard. According to their own research, the movie director used a total of three different Challengers in 2 Fast 2 Furious, one of which was wrecked after it crashed into the black Navigator.



The second Challenger was mostly used for still shots for the movie and someone purchased it for their collection in 2007. And this is the third model that got plenty of screen time in the movie and which still “runs great and sounds amazing.”



“It has just undergone several months of restoration and thousands spent on many new parts,” the owner says, adding that they have retained some cool stuff from the movie set, like the camera mounts that are welded to the frame.



No word has been provided on the engine, but as you can see in the photos, it looks like the Challenger is powered by a 426ci (7.0-liter) Hemi. The odometer indicates just 500 miles (805 km), according to the owner.



Since this is clearly a collector's dream, the Challenger could end up being quite expensive. The car is being sold on eBay as part of an auction, and the highest bid at the time of writing is a little over $36,000.

