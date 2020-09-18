Tuned Ford Mustang GT Races Shelby GT350 with Surprising Results

While Ford continues to add fresh goodies to the Mustang lineup, the GT350 remains the king when it comes to the naturally aspirated, manual thrills many drivers seek. So, what happens when such a Voodoo-wielding pony battles a never 'Stang fitted with the ten-speed automatic?
We can answer the question above via a series of straight-line races and, to make things more interesting, both drivers had taken their machines to the gym prior to the fight.
In the white corner, we have a 2017 Shelby GT350 that has been gifted with Stainless Works headers and a custom X-pipe (the factory valve setup is still present), as well as a tune. Thus, the 5.2-liter motor of the beast now delivers around 500 rear wheel horsepower, which places the toy close to 600 hp at the crank.
As for the silver corner, this is held by a 2018 Mustang GT auto. The 5.0-liter Coyote under the hood features a JLT cold air intake and a Lund Racing tune - according to its owner, YouTuber Cnardi91, who brought this adventure to us, the V8 now produces around 450 rwhp, which makes for about 530 horses at the crankshaft.
The two 'Stangs duked it out on multiple occasions, with the #1 run delivering particularly surprising results. Now, please keep in mind not to use this street fight as an example and hit the drag strip when you feel it's time for competitive hooning.
When it comes to the aural side of the race, the flat-plane crankshaft of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 means this easily takes the win (make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for the play button below).
PS: The first runs, which involve 40 mph rolling starts, await you at the 7:30 point of the clip below, while you'll find bonus Camaro battles at the 9:05 timestamp and 20 mph rolls for the said Mustang fight at the 11:40 point.
