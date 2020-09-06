Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Drag Races Huracan Evo, Friendly Shots Fired

Fabspeed C8 Corvette With Kooks Exhaust Headers Sounds Like It Means Business

Lamborghini Aventador vs. Lamborghini Huracan comparos are so... 2014 , since that's when the latter hit the market, so what makes this one special? Well, this duel, which comes in drag racing form, brings together the most potent road-going incarnations of the two that you can buy today, namely the Aventador SVJ and the Huracan Evo. 5 photos



The V10 toy came to the battle in factory form, which means we can expect 640 horsepower from its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10. However, we can't say the same about its opponent.



You see, the SVJ's N/A 6.5-liter V12 had been gifted with a straight-pipe exhaust (think: a decatted, flame-spitting setup), as well as with an ECU tune. Thus, the motor, which delivers 770 hp in "standard" trim, has gained north of 50 ponies.



Even so, we have to keep in mind that the single-clutch automated manual of the Aventador, which is there to deliver spectacular gear changes, can't match the lightning-quick shifts of the Huracan's dual-clutch unit.



Interestingly, YouTuber DragTimes (his real name is Brooks), who brought this adventure to us, decided to check out the real-world scale footprint of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machines. And while he doesn't mention the amount of fuel that was in each car, we are told that the Huracan Evo weighs in at around 3,530 lbs/1,600 kg and the Aventador SVJ takes that number all the way to 3,900 lbs/1,770 kg.



The pair of AWD Lambos duked it out on the street (the action kicks off at the 2:35 point), but please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip - hey, you might just



