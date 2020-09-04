Lawnchair Larry, the OG Balloon Man Who Flew Into Federal Airspace by Mistake

5 Mustang Cobra Jet Rear Suspension Available to the Public via Team Z Motorsports

2 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Takes Drag Racing to a Whole New Level

More on this:

1,400 HP Electric Mustang Dragster Hits the Strip, 8.27s Time Is a Breeze

Ford promised, and the electric Mustang Cobra Jet delivered. Announced with not-that-great fanfare in April 2020, the drag machine was taken to its natural environment during a recent Ford testing event, and the results are spectacular. 15 photos



Packing four electric motors, the car was in theory capable of reaching 1,400 hp with no issues, but Ford’s charts show that 1,502 hp peak power can be reached easily. That’s about three times the power of a 2021



With that in mind, the 8.27 seconds time for the quarter mile comes at no surprise. The top speed reached during testing was 168 mph (270 kph), a tad less than the advertised 170 mph (274 kph).



"Since revealing the car, we’ve continued to fine-tune it and now know we're just scratching the surface of what we may be able to achieve with this much electric horsepower in a drag racing setting,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.



“We are very interested in continuing to work with NHRA to determine how electrification can be part of the sport and to show off the Cobra Jet 1400 at max power in due course as regulations develop.”



This particular Cobra Jet is the first factory drag racer powered by electricity developed by Ford, but if things go as planned – and there’s no reason to believe they won’t – it probably won’t be the last. The Blue Oval plans to show the monster in front of a live audience this weekend, during the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.



The event is the first one where the car will be raced in front of a live audience. It will be driven by Ford NHRA Funny Car Driver Bob Tasca III, and the duo will be pitted against an ICE -powered Cobra Jet driven by FOX broadcaster Tony Pedregon.



You can see the live broadcast of the NHRA U.S. Nationals by



When the car was introduced , the carmaker promised a low-8 seconds time for the quarter mile, and apparently this is exactly what happens in race conditions.Packing four electric motors, the car was in theory capable of reaching 1,400 hp with no issues, but Ford’s charts show that 1,502 hp peak power can be reached easily. That’s about three times the power of a 2021 Mustang GT V8.With that in mind, the 8.27 seconds time for the quarter mile comes at no surprise. The top speed reached during testing was 168 mph (270 kph), a tad less than the advertised 170 mph (274 kph)."Since revealing the car, we’ve continued to fine-tune it and now know we're just scratching the surface of what we may be able to achieve with this much electric horsepower in a drag racing setting,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.“We are very interested in continuing to work with NHRA to determine how electrification can be part of the sport and to show off the Cobra Jet 1400 at max power in due course as regulations develop.”This particular Cobra Jet is the first factory drag racer powered by electricity developed by Ford, but if things go as planned – and there’s no reason to believe they won’t – it probably won’t be the last. The Blue Oval plans to show the monster in front of a live audience this weekend, during the NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.The event is the first one where the car will be raced in front of a live audience. It will be driven by Ford NHRA Funny Car Driver Bob Tasca III, and the duo will be pitted against an-powered Cobra Jet driven by FOX broadcaster Tony Pedregon.You can see the live broadcast of the NHRA U.S. Nationals by following this link

load press release