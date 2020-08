Coyote V8 Sound Check: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Spied Nurburgring Testing

Care to guess why the Mach 1 and Bullitt are so similar in terms of aural pleasure? Both feature 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque, coming courtesy of the Open Air Induction System and the intake manifold from the Shelby GT350. The 87-millimeter throttle bodies and a re-calibrated PCM are two other highlights.There are, however, differences between the Mach 1 and Bullitt under the skin. Ford added a pair of heat exchangers – one for the engine oil and the other for the transmission oil – as well as a cooling system for the rear axle. The stiffer steering I-shaft, sway bars and front springs, the brake booster from the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2, and Shelby GT500 components are also featured.To ensure the corner-carving capability you would expect from the most driver-centric Mustang with the Coyote V8, the Blue Oval has also worked its magic in terms of aero. The Mach 1 promises 22 more downforce than the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 1 and that figure jumps to 150 percent with the Handling Pack. Last, but certainly not least, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires come standard.Described as a limited edition even though “limited” has more to do with the years of availability instead of the production volume, the Mach 1 is scheduled to arrive at U.S. and Canadian dealerships in the spring of 2021. The Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission can be exchanged for the 10-speed automatic that Ford calls 10R80, but the stick shift is the only choice available for the Handling Pack.It’s not known how much the Mach 1 will cost, but one thing is certain. Right off the bat, it’ll match or exceed the $47,705 of the Bullitt excluding destination charge. Add the performance-enhancing option mentioned beforehand, and you’re likely to go higher than $50,000. On that note, Ford has made room for this burbly pony by discontinuing the Shelby GT350 as well as the GT350R for 2021.