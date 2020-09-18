The Latest iPhone Update Is Causing New Problems on CarPlay

Apple rolled out iOS 14 only a few days ago, and as far as CarPlay users are concerned, the highlight is the support for wallpapers and new categories of apps.
But as it turns out, iOS 14 also comes with a series of new problems for CarPlay, as some are now complaining that the sound is corrupted after installing the latest iPhone update.
More specifically, CarPlay users claim that whenever they try to listen to music, the audio is either distorted from the very beginning, or something happens at random times and breaks down the quality.
Resetting the system and or the iPhone sometimes works, only that expected behavior is restored only temporarily. The culprit appears to be iOS 14, as downgrading to iOS 13 seems to bring things back to normal on the affected head units and iPhones.
“The sound has been corrupted since I installed iOS14. I’ve tried resetting the system and that worked for like half an hour before the corrupted sound returned. The problem disappears as soon as I switch to the Bluetooth system, but that means I have no navigation. We need Apple will fix this!” one user explains in a post on reddit.
Is there anything you can do about the whole thing? Not really.
Downgrading to iOS 13.7 seems to be the only fix right now, but as it typically happens in the Apple world, you’d better do it now because otherwise, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to stop signing previous versions of its operating system rather sooner than later. When this happens, downgrading to an older iOS release would no longer be possible.
The good news is that the very first iOS 14 update is also expected to get the go-ahead by the end of the month, so it won’t take long until a patch is launched. However, there’s still no confirmation that a fix for this audio problem would be included.
