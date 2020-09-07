C8 Corvette Drag Races Ferrari F8 Tributo, Twin Turbos Wanted

First envisioned by the late engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov six decades ago, the midship transformation of the Corvette is finally among us and the Chevy halo car continues to cause a stir. Let's take its latest adventure, for instance, namely a drag race against a Ferrari.
You'll see the C8 'Vette compared to the Ferrari 458 all over the Internet, so you might imagine this velocity battle revolves around the two N/A V8-powered midship machines.
However, this race sees the American toy duking it out with the F8 Tributo, the monster that replaced the 488 GTB, which came after the 458. And while the two beasts do share an era, the Prancing Horse sees its 3.9-liter V8 working with a pair of turbos and delivering no less than 720 hp.
Meanwhile, the atmospheric 6.2-liter V8 heart of the Corvette places 495 hp at the mercy of the driver's right foot. Nevertheless, we have to mention that the example we have here has been gited with Kooks headers, as well as with a Fabspeed exhaust involving sport catalytic converters, with the trip to the gym expected to deliver a power premium of up to 30 ponies. And it's worth noting that both midship toys feature dual-clutch transmissions.
The Corvette has also been lowered on Vossen wheels, while featuring a ducktail-style spoiler.
Now, as far as the dry weight figures are concerned, the Ferrari has the edge: the Prancing Horse tips the scales at 3,164 lbs (1,435 kg ), while the Chevrolet Corvette weighs in at 3,366 lb (1,527 kg). And while we’re at it, you should know that, given the $59,995 MSRP of the 2021 Corvette, the Ferrari is around 4.5 times more expensive.
While the machines got together for a photoshoot (the subject was the F8 of YouTuber Drag Times, who brought this adventure to us), you'll find the racing action at the 6:42 point of the clip below, while a 1/4-mile test of the Fezza awaits you at the 8:29 timestamp (please don't use this as an example and hit the drag strip for such shenanigans).
PS: We too are looking forward to the moment when tuners will figure out how to play with the ECU of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, so all those twin-turbo kits can be put to good use.
