Dodge Charger "Captain America" Is a Scat Pack Superhero

With the Dodge Charger continuing to grab attention after one and a half decades of market presence, it's only natural for owners to take the muscle sedan down the aftermarket route. And we are now here to talk about a custom example that seems to focus on putting on the most impressive show on a decent budget.
As is the case with many Chargers that end up becoming aftermarket heroes, this Mopar machine uses the Scat Pack as a starting point. After all, we're dealing with the sweet spot of a generous range: this is the most affordable way of making big power, since we're talking about a starting price of around $40,000, which brings you the sweet 392 HEMI, a motor that delivers 485 ponies.
And while you can get the Scat Pack with the factory Widebody option for the 2020 model year, the example we have here is the standard car, if such an adjective is ever fit for a 6.4-liter V8-animated beast.
Now, the owner of this Dodge, who comes from Dallas, Texas, wanted to make the vehicle stand out, albeit with the car yet to receive massive visual mods.
Sure, we can talk about elements such as the custom wheels, with their five-double-spoke concave profile, or the diffuser-style element adorning the posterior of the car. But the part that acts like an attention magnet is the Captain America makeover.
To be more precise, we're looking at a partial wrap (the blue shade of the vehicle provided the perfect base), which you can easily notice in the Instagram posts below.
In addition, the machine received all sorts of halo lights, with these adorning the exterior, the cabin and even the engine compartment (the latter also features custom colors). Of course, this LED frenzy will split opinions, but this is only normal for such a transformation.
