Dodge Charger "Joker Spec" Shows Suicide Squad Vibes

Since the current iteration of the Charger was introduced back in 2005 and it looks like Dodge isn't quite ready to stop throwing muscle awesomeness at the platform, we get to see more and more of these beefy sedans on the street. As such, it's only natural for owners to seek individuality, which brings us to the example sitting on our screens right now.
This is a 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with the Widebody option, which left the factory finished in Plum Crazy, one of the iconic retro shades the Mopar people brought into the modern era.
Now, given the appeal of the said shade and the fact the the Scat Pack is the most affordable way of entering the 4xx horsepower and up club (think: this brings the N/A 6.4-liter HEMI), you can imagine this Charger doesn't exactly feature a rare spec.
Now, many owners of such beasts turn to complex transformations in their quest for customization. Not this one, though. Instead, the Dodge sports a wrap that seems to achieve a respectable appearance transformation with a minimal amount of vinyl.
The material we're talking about comes dressed in lime green, while its reflective properties means the vehicle gets a new identity at night.
Now, as the Batman fans among you might have noticed, the color scheme of this Charger is not unlike that of the ride the Joker used in Suicide Squad. We're talking about the faux supercar that was actually an Infiniti G35 dressed up using a Vaydor fiberglass body kit.
And, as one of the Instagram posts below shows (these come from the owner's account), Lime Green has also made its way into the engine bay, with the vibrant hue covering quite a bit of real estate.
Whether you enjoy this sort of transformation or not, it's worth mentioning that it at least stays true to the newly established connection between the Batman universe and muscle cars, which sees the next Batmobile seeking inspiration in this genre.
