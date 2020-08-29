Modded 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned Hellcat Redeye, Victory Is Flawless

A race between a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye is spicy enough on its own, but the velocity brawl we have here takes that to a whole new level, since the two slabs of America have been taken to the gym prior to the confrontation.
Nicknamed The Hulk, this GT500 has seen its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 receiving goodies such as a pulley upgrade, an E85 setup, a catalytic converter delete and an upgraded intercooler. As explained by its owner, YouTuber Stang Mode (via a previous video), the output of the uber-pony has sits close to 980 wheel horsepower, which makes for well over 1,000 horses at the crank (up from the factory rating of 760 hp).
As for the Mopar opponent of the Blue Oval toy, this comes in the form of a 2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody, so its factory muscle number sits at 797 hp.
The factory-blown 6.2-liter HEMI providing the motivation has received a custom upper pulley, special headers and E85 hardware. As a result of the said work, the motor now produces approximately 860 rear wheel horsepower, which means its crank number sits close to 1,000 hp.
Keep in mind that while the 'Stang comes with a dual-clutch tranny, the Redeye packs a torque converter automatic (unlike the "standard" Hellcat, this one can't be hand with a manual). And, as brilliant as the latter's ZF-supplied tranny is, the DCT fitted to the Ford remains the sharper hardware.
The two muscle beasts duked it out on the street (the racing begins at the 7:02 timestamp), battling on three occasions. And, despite the Hellcat being slightly less friendly to the scales, it seems this carried a passenger, at least for some of the runs - please don't use this street fight as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing.
P.S.: In case you’re wondering how this GT500 would do against the Ferrari 488 Pista in the background, here’s your answer.
