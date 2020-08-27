Bullitt Mustang vs. Charger Digital Chase Adds Some Boost

Back in 1968 when the movie Bullitt was released, this didn't just offer an enticing depiction of a car chase but revolutionized the idea of such a stunt altogether (more on this below). Well, what if somebody wanted to take the iconic chase between the Ford Mustang driven by detective Frank Bullitt (Steve McQueen) and the Dodge Charger serving as the baddie car in 2020? This rendering tries to answer the question.
Sure, the modern Challenger is popular enough to beat the Camaro in the sales race, while the 2020 Mustang Bullitt special edition is obviously on the cool side. But, instead of using the descendants of the original movie cars for this visual shenanigan, digital artist Kalim Oozeear decided to take the unbeaten path.
To be more precise, the pixel master digitally restomodded the pony and the Mopar machine. And, since modern-day muscle cars can be had with forced induction from the factory, these classics left their natural aspiration behind, albeit not in the most orthodox manner.
While we're not sure what type of power adder lurks under the power dome-fitted hood of the 'Stang, the Charger is quite unapologetic in its attempt to gain some extra muscle - we can see a pair of turbos sitting above that V8.
The Dodge also sports a widebody kit, while sitting extremely close to the road, which is probably the result of air suspension. Nevertheless, the Mustang is conservative by contemporary standars, since it only adds a pair of meaty wheels and tires to the said custom hood.
Returning to the point made in the intro, the Peter Yates-directed Bullitt deserves credit for skipping the technically-limited movie chases of the era, which involved rear screen projections used for close-up shots of the actors, replacing these with actual stunts.
So, while McQueen did share the driver's seat with stunt driver Bud Ekins, the can't-catch-me game saw the action going all the way to 110 mph on the streets of San Francisco.
