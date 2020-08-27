Watch 780 HP Ford Mustang GT Hit Top Speed on the Autobahn with Frightening Ease

Elon Musk believes the name of the Autobahn should be changed because, he argues, it's just as misleading as the Autopilot's. Well, that name has become as iconic as the very fact there are no speed limits on parts of the German freeway network, but if we were forced to choose between keeping one or the other, it would be no contest.
The simple idea of free driving, of paying attention only to your car, the road, and the cars around you and forgetting about the speedometer altogether is something most of us can only experience on the rare and short occasions we end up on a racetrack. In Germany, you can just get behind the wheel of your car, find the nearest unrestricted section of the Autobahn, and let it rip.
Of course, there's also the Isle of Man, an entire island with no speed limits whatsoever regardless of the type of road you're on. However, it's much more likely (and safer) to hit a vehicle's top speed on three-lane freeway than, say, a country road with a tractor pulling a trailer full of hay potentially just around the corner.
That's even truer when the car in question is a Ford Mustang GT with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine pushing out 780 horsepower. The most potent Ford Mustang money can buy right now is the Shelby GT500 version with its 5.2-liter V8. Even that one, though, is still 20 hp short of this particular build that, to make things even more extreme, has a manual transmission to boot.
Watching the Geiger Cars-modded Mustang gain speed is mesmerizing. Not only does it make the other cars look like they're going in reverse, but it also prompts a double check to make sure you're watching the speedometer and not the rev counter. That needle goes up with lightning speed and it's only in sixth gear that it loses some of its determination to climb toward the end of the scale.
And then there's the sound. Even from the insulated cabin, you can hear the wonderful mix of the V8's grunt, the exhaust's rumble, and the supercharger's whine. It may be that the American muscle cars were built for the US Interstates, but the German Autobahn makes for a very fitting match as well.
