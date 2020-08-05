PerformMaster Made the Mercedes-AMG G63 Look Even More Menacing

4 Tesla Model 3 Allegedly on Autopilot Causes Patrol Car and Ambulance Chain Crash

3 Tesla Is Misleading Customers With Autopilot Claims, UK Safety Experts Say

2 Musk Says Autopilot "Almost" Offers Level 5 Autonomy Despite Recent Backlash

More on this:

Elon Musk Says the Germans Should Rename "Autobahn" to Something Less Misleading

In case you missed it, the Tesla CEO isn't very happy with the Germans right now. No, it's not because of the Porsche Taycan rivaling the Model S' performance or the Volkswagen ID.3 potentially becoming the world's best-selling affordable EV. 6 photos



Obviously, Musk didn't like that. He probably didn't lose too much sleep over it either as there are more important things to worry about - new factories to be built, models to be launched, planets to be colonized, babies to be raised. His latest comment on the matter shows he can joke about it, even though he doesn't seem to have gotten over it completely.



During his interview with Automotive News' "



While that makes for a pretty good joke and the kind of argument his followers were quickly to get behind, it's not really the same thing. Technically, it holds some water, but it's all down to the people's perception and expectations.



Everybody knows what the Autobahn is. Granted, not everyone knows how to drive on it properly, but that's a different discussion. Plus, even the most clueless drivers know it's a piece of asphalt that won't make your car drive automatically on it. Why? First, because it's been around for ages, and second, because the Autobahn never had a CEO who told people It's not even the Audi e-tron becoming this year's top-seller in Norway - in fact, it has nothing to do with any vehicle whatsoever. His grudge with the Germans stems from a court ruling that said Tesla would have to change the name of its driving aid suite, the Autopilot, on the basis of being misleading.Obviously, Musk didn't like that. He probably didn't lose too much sleep over it either as there are more important things to worry about - new factories to be built, models to be launched, planets to be colonized, babies to be raised. His latest comment on the matter shows he can joke about it, even though he doesn't seem to have gotten over it completely.During his interview with Automotive News' " Daily Drive ," Elon Musk was asked what his reaction was to the whole debacle. “Well, they should probably rename the Autobahn too," Musk replied, before launching one of his well-known giggles. "Because people might think your car just works automatically on the Autobahn [que some more giggling]."While that makes for a pretty good joke and the kind of argument his followers were quickly to get behind, it's not really the same thing. Technically, it holds some water, but it's all down to the people's perception and expectations.Everybody knows what the Autobahn is. Granted, not everyone knows how to drive on it properly, but that's a different discussion. Plus, even the most clueless drivers know it's a piece of asphalt that won't make your car drive automatically on it. Why? First, because it's been around for ages, and second, because the Autobahn never had a CEO who told people that it would . It's as simple as that.