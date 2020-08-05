Tesla Model 3 Automatic Parking Isn't Very Good. Actually, It's Quite Bad

Kandi Brings the Cheapest EVs to the U.S. Market on August 18: K27 and K23

If a basketball player can reliably score three pointers, it's only safe to assume they'll have no problem scoring two feet away from the board, as long as they're unmarked and not on the wrong side of it, right? 25 photos



I'm not entirely sure it is the best analogy, but I think it gets the message across. The Tesla Autopilot is supposed to be the world's most advanced driver's aid system, ready to guide a car from one coast to the other with next to no intervention from the man behind the wheel, the company's CEO said close to two years ago.



It's so clever,



Bear in mind, automatic parking systems have been around for more than ten years. Not only that, but they've worked quite well even from the start. I remember being inside



The



Another thing to point out is that it seems quite selective about which moving cars around it matter and which don't. For some, it stops and waits to pass. For others, not so much. It's why early systems let the driver deal with the pedals and transmission while the computer only turned the wheel.



And before you call this anti-Tesla, just look at the person testing the feature. It's Bjørn Nyland, the second to last man you could accuse of hating



Editor's note: 2:34 - let's take a moment for all Norwegian drivers who have to put up with those Everestian speed bumps