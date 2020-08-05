Kandi Brings the Cheapest EVs to the U.S. Market on August 18: K27 and K23

The “Auto EVolution for all” is coming to America in late 2020, so it very much sounds like this year won’t be horrible throughout. Two EVs that aim to be the cheapest offers on the U.S. market will go live for pre-orders on August 18.
They are two brand new vehicles, the K27 and the K23 from Kandi Technologies Group, through Kandi America. Both are priced well under any of the current EV offers, which would make them highly competitive. On paper at the very least, both also deliver decent range (for this money) and promise good quality and “advanced technology features.”
The K27 is the smallest, least competitive of the lot. It’s also very cheap, retailing for $19,999, which means under $13,000 after federal tax credits and maybe even as low as $10,000 in some states, after EV incentives. For this kind of money, you get a cute-ugly little thing packing a 17.69 kWh Lithium battery, with a range of up to 100 miles (161 km) and a top speed of 63 mph (101 kph), which means it’s barely fit to go on the highway.
The K23 is the bigger brother, optimistically described by Kandi as an SUV-type of vehicle. It’s still small but not as painfully so as the K27, and it’s more on the ugly side. It features a 41.4 kWh Ternary Lithium battery and an estimated range of more than 180 miles (290 km), but don’t expect it to go faster than 70 mph (112.6 kph). The K23 will retail for $29,999, which means $22,499 after federal tax incentives.
DC fast-charge compatibility is not an option on either of these EVs. The “high-tech” interior includes basic stuff, like rearview camera, frontal airbags, A/C and the like.
These are clearly not cars to be owned by those who place too much value on the aesthetics. Assuming you can get past that and supposing they pass safety regulations in the U.S., they would make for perfect commuter vehicles.
“Electric vehicles have been valued for years for their efficiency, sustainability and innovation. However, owning the ‘it’ car often eluded consumers who desired a great EV alongside all the other comforts of modern living. Kandi is changing that by revolutionizing the EV-buying experience for many,” Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America, says in a statement.
“Kandi’s mission is to make electric cars accessible to all. With these first two models, we are starting an Auto EVolution that will enable anyone, regardless of their financial status, to afford a reliable, high-tech EV,” Tai adds.
Starting August 18, pre-orders for the Kandi EVs will be possible by means of a refundable $100 reservation. Initial sales on the U.S. market will focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
