Tesla Could Make a Smaller Version of the Cybertruck for Europe

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says a lot of stuff on Twitter, his all-time favorite platform to chat with fans and vent frustrations. Many of these things never pan out but, even so, they offer a clear indication of the thought process behind some of Tesla’s most famous EVs.
As regards the upcoming all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, Musk has been very generous with details on social media. For instance, a while back, he said they planned to make it smaller than the prototype unveiled in November 2019, but stressed this would happen without compromising the roomy interior.
He eventually went back on that statement: the final, product-version of the Cybertruck would maintain the dimensions of the prototype.
While bigger is always better in America, at least when it comes to cars, Europeans’ approach to personal vehicles is a tad different. Because of this, a smaller-sized version of the Cybertruck could be made, according to one of Musk’s most recent replies – to a potential buyer from Europe.
Apparently, a smaller Cybertruck is “highly likely down the road.” If this turns out to be the case, it would be the best approach for European customers who still want the apocalypse-ready truck but not in its current, massive form.
Also recently, Musk said that, should the Cybertruck fail, Tesla is always ready to fall back on a plan B. This one involves making a truck that is just like every other out there, but electric.
“Wasn't super worried about that because if it turns out nobody wants to buy a weird-looking truck, we'll build a normal truck, no problem,” Musk explained in a podcast from earlier this week, when detailing how Tesla never did any market research ahead of the Cybertruck. “There's lots of normal trucks out there that look pretty much the same; you can hardly tell the difference. And sure, we could just do some copycat truck; that's easy. So that's our fallback strategy.”
Having the two possibilities meet at some point – a smaller Cybertruck for Europe and a more normal-looking truck – wouldn’t be entirely surprising.
He eventually went back on that statement: the final, product-version of the Cybertruck would maintain the dimensions of the prototype.
While bigger is always better in America, at least when it comes to cars, Europeans’ approach to personal vehicles is a tad different. Because of this, a smaller-sized version of the Cybertruck could be made, according to one of Musk’s most recent replies – to a potential buyer from Europe.
Apparently, a smaller Cybertruck is “highly likely down the road.” If this turns out to be the case, it would be the best approach for European customers who still want the apocalypse-ready truck but not in its current, massive form.
Also recently, Musk said that, should the Cybertruck fail, Tesla is always ready to fall back on a plan B. This one involves making a truck that is just like every other out there, but electric.
“Wasn't super worried about that because if it turns out nobody wants to buy a weird-looking truck, we'll build a normal truck, no problem,” Musk explained in a podcast from earlier this week, when detailing how Tesla never did any market research ahead of the Cybertruck. “There's lots of normal trucks out there that look pretty much the same; you can hardly tell the difference. And sure, we could just do some copycat truck; that's easy. So that's our fallback strategy.”
Having the two possibilities meet at some point – a smaller Cybertruck for Europe and a more normal-looking truck – wouldn’t be entirely surprising.
Highly likely down the road— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2020