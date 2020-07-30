Base Mercedes-Benz E-Class Is Just £39k in the UK, AMG E 63 S Estate Is £100k

BlackTea Scrambler-Inspired Moped Goes Live, Proves an Instant Hit

The lines between electric bicycles, sitting scooters and motorcycles are becoming more blurry, and BlackTea is here to erase them altogether. If you’ve been on the fence about switching to electric two-wheelers, here’s a moped that hopes to help you make the transition. 13 photos



We’ve discussed the BlackTea Moped in more detail in a



More details have also been revealed about the design. BlackTea is able of a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph), but you can only use it on the public roads in the European Union at 45 kph (28 mph), if you don’t want to break the law. It can be driven on either a car license or a moped one here, and comes with everything you need for the road: turn lights, mirrors, license plate carrier, horn, fenders, reflectors.



There are three driving modes and regenerative braking. BlackTea boasts of going from 0 to 50 kph (31 mph) in 4.2 seconds.



Estimated range is of 70 km (43.5 miles) on a single charge, and it can be doubled by purchasing a second battery, which fits snugly in the frame, between your legs. The moped can carry two people, so it’s perfect either for commuting around the city or heading out for a day of off-roading.



According to the makers, this stylish, Scrambler-inspired moped is easily customizable and fixable even without their help or assistance from a mechanic. “Inspired by the idea of the IT industry we will develop a manual and a video series for the BlackTea Moped,” BlackTea says. “This will allow everyone to repair their moped without an existing workshop network and design it to their own taste.”



Early pledgers can get a BlackTea Moped for half the MRSP: €2,290, or $2,690 at today’s exchange rate. The final design will be submitted for approval in the EU and the U.S. once the campaign ends, and deliveries are scheduled for April 2021.



