New Patents Reveal BMW Electric Scooter With Removable Roof, Seat Belts, Airbags

BMW is not new to the market of two-wheelers, and all signs point to the fact that when the next one comes out the factory, it will be the next best thing to a car in terms of safety features and tech.
In the last month alone, BMW has filed no less than 15 patents with the European Patent Office, Cycle World reports. We all know the deal with patents: a filing is never a guarantee that the tech will make it into a mass-produced vehicle. At the same time, though, a filing is a clear indication of the progress a marque is making in terms of development of a potential future product.
So far, things are looking great for two-wheel riders. On what could be the next iteration of the C Evolution scooter, BMW plans to strap batteries and, more importantly, to include extra safety measures that would make it as safe in case of an accident as a car. The patents reveal a removable, carbon fiber roof structure, four-point seat belt, lateral airbags and rear protection.
These would serve to protect the rider in case of an impact, while also making it possible for easy repairs after the accident, so that the vehicle wouldn’t be a complete write-off. Active aerodynamics would be used to keep the bike at its most efficient, preventing the roof from acting like a sail in the wind – through four computer-operated, movable winglets.
Carbon fiber is used for the roof to keep the overall weight of the two-wheeler down, while the platform is of aluminum. The roof is built with a certain degree of flex, allowing it to bear the brunt of the impact. Four crumple zones where the roof attaches to the scooter will also serve the same purpose.
Inside the cell, the rider is protected by several systems. The race-style four-point harness holds the rider in place, while lateral airbags cover him / her from the hips to the elbows. The rear seat includes a cage and inflatable padded areas that protect the spine in case of a rear impact.
The same filings reveal that the entire upward section, including the roof, the crumple zones, seat back, windscreen, can be removed easily. In other words, this electric two-wheeler would be a two-in-one solution: with enhanced protection for urban commuting, bad weather or difficult traffic, and a basic two-wheeler for a more “au naturel” experience.
So far, things are looking great for two-wheel riders. On what could be the next iteration of the C Evolution scooter, BMW plans to strap batteries and, more importantly, to include extra safety measures that would make it as safe in case of an accident as a car. The patents reveal a removable, carbon fiber roof structure, four-point seat belt, lateral airbags and rear protection.
These would serve to protect the rider in case of an impact, while also making it possible for easy repairs after the accident, so that the vehicle wouldn’t be a complete write-off. Active aerodynamics would be used to keep the bike at its most efficient, preventing the roof from acting like a sail in the wind – through four computer-operated, movable winglets.
Carbon fiber is used for the roof to keep the overall weight of the two-wheeler down, while the platform is of aluminum. The roof is built with a certain degree of flex, allowing it to bear the brunt of the impact. Four crumple zones where the roof attaches to the scooter will also serve the same purpose.
Inside the cell, the rider is protected by several systems. The race-style four-point harness holds the rider in place, while lateral airbags cover him / her from the hips to the elbows. The rear seat includes a cage and inflatable padded areas that protect the spine in case of a rear impact.
The same filings reveal that the entire upward section, including the roof, the crumple zones, seat back, windscreen, can be removed easily. In other words, this electric two-wheeler would be a two-in-one solution: with enhanced protection for urban commuting, bad weather or difficult traffic, and a basic two-wheeler for a more “au naturel” experience.