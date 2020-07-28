The Commooter by Ezekiel Ring Reinvents the Scooter, Makes It Unbelievably Cool

Scooters are convenient and that’s perhaps their hottest selling point. They might not make you look cool and they probably don’t impress in terms of performance, but they’re reliable and good at what they’re meant to do: haul stuff or carry commuters.
No one buys a sitting scooter because they think they’d look more badass than they would on a bicycle. But they might if the Commooter was actually produced.
The Commooter Scooter by Ezekiel Ring (that’s a whole lotta name for a sitting scooter) takes a different approach to a tired, overdone template and, in the process, delivers a two-wheeler that is more efficient, more sustainable and several times cooler-looking than anything else. This is a scooter reinvented, with three times more the storage capacity, an all-electric drivetrain, smartphone compatibility and an undeniably modern look.
By re-purposing leg space and putting motorcycle pegs instead, the Commooter has three times more luggage space, accessible from the side. Based on the renders in the gallery, it looks like this thing can carry anything from grocery bags to backpack and even both riders’ helmets. Storage is right under the seat of the driver, while the seat of the passenger houses the removable batteries. They come with straps, so you can easily carry them inside for charging.
The cockpit of the Commooter is equally impressive. There’s a large, circular dashboard that offers all the vital stats, from speed to battery level and remaining range. Connecting your smartphone to the scooter will allow you access to the same dashboard interface, this time on your phone, so you will be able to check the battery level before heading out.
Efficiency is clearly the most outstanding feature of the Commooter, but there’s no denying that aesthetics could also play a major part in getting more people interested in it. It is far removed from the sitting scooters we see crowding the streets of many cities, and feels modern and badass.
The bad news is that, for the time being, it is only a concept.
