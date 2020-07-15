Xiaomi Ninebot C30 Is Dirt Cheap, Very Cute

Electric two-wheelers are having quite a moment right now, so maybe it’s time to consider one for your daily commute or for fun. Xiaomi-backed Ninebot has recently launched the cheapest e-moped of its class on the Chinese market.
The Ninebot C30, targeted primarily at the younger generation, is colorful, fun and somehow indecisive because it’s technically an electric bike camouflaged as a sitting scooter. It’s also the cheapest product of this kind on the massive market in China, GizmoChina reports.
C30 is one of the most recent additions to the family of C e-mopeds and stands out for the colorful and fresh look. Though it’s shaped like a regular scooter, it actually has functional pedals, which means you can extend the range of the battery as far as your legs can carry you.
A 400W brushless motor delivering 40 Nm of torque takes the C30 to a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph), which, just like in European countries, is the maximum possible to avoid the need for a driver’s license. Range is estimated at 35 km (22 miles) on a single charge and the battery, while heavy, is removable so it can be charged indoors.
A hydraulic disk brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear one offer enough stopping power, while range and speed are enough for the daily commute in the city landscape.
The C30 features all the convenience of a sitting scooter, like space for luggage in the trunk, generous and very comfortable seat, footrest and a place to hang bags, but has the standard specs of a regular e-bike. In addition to the colorful design, it should appeal to the younger generation for being dirt cheap, at least as compared to similar products: introduced with the price tag of 2,999 yuan ($429), MRSP is 3,599 ($515).
The C30 is available only in China for the time being, but it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if Ninebot brought it to other markets as well.
