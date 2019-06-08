More on this:

5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction

Not long ago, scooters were primarily used by children or, is rare cases, by adults looking for several hours of fun in the open. But as our cities have grown more and more crowded, this type of vehicle was first transformed into a last mile transportation solution, and then into a full grown mobility device. 6 photos



Faster than a bicycle, easier to use and generally not very pretentious, the electric scooter is one of the most purchased mobility solutions currently on the market.



Electric scooters, or e-scooters as they are also called, have given birth to an entire new industry, not unlike that of car sharing. A great deal of companies, the likes of Lime, Bird or Spin, offer scooters for rent by the minute to all those planning to cover this or that distance faster.



Online stores big and small currently sell an extremely wide variety of e-scooters, and the huge offer brought prices down to levels affordable enough for most people looking for a way out of the gridlock.



If you happen to be in the market to buy a new e-scooter, we compiled a list of 5 such devices for you or your kids, selected based on the number of positive reviews they received from other buyers.







The Mi is foldable, meaning it will not take up as much space as other scooters, and it only weighs 26.9 lbs (12 kg) because it is made of “aerospace-grade aluminum.” The scooter is fitted with 8.5 inch tires both at the front and the rear, complete with shock absorption and anti-slip threads.



On Amazon, the price for this scooter is $399.







This machine takes its power from a 12V sealed lead acid rechargeable battery and thanks to integrated electric motor can keep going at speeds of up to 10 mph for a little over one hour.



The Razor is not foldable and can support riders weighing up to 120 lbs (54 kg), making it suitable mostly for children. The Razor Power Core E90 sells on Amazon from $144.







Being capable of carrying people weighing as much as 255 lbs (115 kg), the 28 lbs (12 kg) Dolly folds to occupy less space when needed and comes with charger, headlight, rear reflector and pedestrian bell included.



The price for the whole package is $499.







Priced at only $99, Hoverstar might be the perfect introduction to the world of electric scooters for the younger generation, provided the rider does not weigh more than 120 lbs (54 kg).







The 10-inch tires can easily go up inclines as steep as 35 degrees, there’s an USB charging function and even a remote key fob.



For some, this scooter could prove prohibitively expensive, as it sells from $1,399. Enough people seem to be quite happy with it though.



Editor's note: Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links, and we may receive a commission when you buy one of these products. Nevertheless, this does not impact our choice of products or the information provided here.