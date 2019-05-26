5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation

Tipster Suggests Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Could Partner Up With Renault

Summer is just around the corner in most parts of the world, and the impending arrival of the season’s first month is reason enough to start making vacation plans and drawing up the routes to be taken this year. 6 photos



Whatever the destination, be it an adventure out in the open or a carefully planned road trip, there’s a good chance some specialized car gear will be required to make this summer one to remember.



So, what are the items that could help make the days ahead better, more comfortable and safer? Below you will find a list of five important accessories a car adventurer needs to have when departing home for quality time in the wild.







There are possibly hundreds of different roof tents now on the market, in various configurations and serving a variety of needs. But one of the most sought after such tent in online stores is the Smittybilt Overlander.



Capable of seating two full-size adults and a small child, the Overlander comes complete with a high-density 92" x 55" foam double mattress capable of a 661 lb. maximum load. And there’s no chance of getting wet in case of rains, as the tent is made of heavy-duty polyester.



Starting from $999.99 on Amazon, the tent comes with anodized aluminum poles, an aluminum telescoping ladder that extends up to 6 1/2 ft. and mosquito screen. As an extra touch, there is even a LED strip light. An



On the downside, those who bought one found that the assembly instructions are a bit hard to understand. That however should not be a problem for an experienced trekker.



This particular tent has been specifically designed to work with the







Electric coolers for cars are a dime a dozen nowadays, and so different in terms of what they have to offer that choosing the best one is a tedious and at times risky proposition. Luckily, there are countless reviews on most of them, so an informed decision can be made after a few hours of research.



And our research led to the Wagan 6214, one of those coolers that can double as a heater. Operating when plugged into the car’s 12v outlet, this refrigerated box can chill 12 cans of soda (or beer) at a time, or can be packed with food.



The Wagan, selling from $87,60, cools at 32 -36 degrees Fahrenheit below room temperature and can heat stuff to at most 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Not exactly a microwave oven, but enough for daily needs.



On the downside, if it happens to be night out when you’re getting thirsty, you’ll probably have to feel your way inside the cooler, as there no light to tell you what you’re grabbing.







The tricky part is getting the bikes to the location. Since cars usually don’t come with enough room to accommodate bikes, buying an aftermarket rack is essential. And here too there are plenty to choose from, depending on need, car type and so on.



Available for vehicles with a 2-inch Class III or IV trailer hitch only and selling from $99, the Allen Sports bike rack can hold a total of four two-wheelers, meaning all the family can join in on the fun.



Each bike can be tied down individually, and the carry arm can rotate to be able to support different bicycle frames, but you should be careful when you do that so that there is as little contact with the hard material of the rack as possible, otherwise there’s a risk of damaging the bike.

When not in use, to not impede the car’s normal operation, the rack can be folded down.







Yakima’s SkyBox range of rooftop cargo holders is among the most sought after by travelers. Aerodynamic enough as to not destroy the car’s performances, the unit is large enough to fit snowboards and skis up to 72 inches in length.



Priced from $399, the cargo space can be used on cars with a crossbar spread of between 24 to 36 inches.







The Adakiit Car Emergency is a multifunctional kit that includes everything from raincoat to safety pins. Priced at $30.99, this package includes the essentials for roadside assistance (warning triangle, reflective vest, tow rope, hammer, seatbelt cutter), survival (gloves, raincoat, fire blanket, cotton swabs and even a whistle) and do it yourself repair tools (tape, tire pressure gauge, screwdriver, jumper cables and safety pins). For decades now, vacations in general and summer ones in particular have involved cars to some extent or another. 