Xiaomi Builds a Smart Electric Scooter with a Digital Assistant and Everything

The most recent products are actually two smart electric scooters manufactured under the 70mai brand, and both of them are currently up for crowdfunding with an estimated release date in late 2020.The so-called 70mai A1 and A1 Pro Smart Electric Scooters are first and foremost supposed to impress with their smart capabilities, something that Xiaomi has also been trying to offer in other areas, including home appliances.The core of the smart feature lineup is the 6.86-inch display that comes with support for both touch and voice input, technically allow owners to use it in motion completely hands-free. The screen provides access to several pre-loaded apps, including a music player, a special version of the Mijia app that allows you to control other Xiaomi smart device (such as vacuums and humidifiers), navigation apps, and even a HD camera.The built-in camera not only that can record every trip, but also comes with a security feature that allows owners to enable parking monitoring, thus keeping an eye on the scooter when it’s not being used. In case it gets stolen, the camera automatically takes photos of the whole thing and sends them to the owner, along with other information such as the location through a feature called “Find my bike.”And of course, the screen can display all kinds of essential information for an electric scooter, including the range, the battery level, cruising speed, and other data.As for the engine itself, it supports a maximum speed of 25 km/h and comes with a battery that can be fully recharged in just 7.5 hours, with a fast charging mode also offered. The A1 offers as range of 60 km per charge, while the Pro sibling is upgraded to 70 km per charge.When it comes to the price of the scooter, this is pretty much the best thing about it, as Xiaomi wants to make it super-affordable. The A1 should cost approximately $500 when it goes on sale later this year, while the Pro would only add some $50 over this price tag for the upgraded range.