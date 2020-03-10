SpaceX Starship Implodes During Test, Musk Hints Flex Tape Might Fix It

If Your Girl Teases You for Not Owning a Bike, Stealing 9 Is Not the Way to Go

You should always strive to shut your detractors up by proving them wrong, but honey, this is not the way to do it.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse told the media, as cited by



Lalit (that’s the young man in question) became furious and frustrated, so he got his good friend Saheed to help him out with his plan: to steal as many two-wheelers as possible. They would then collect them, and eventually show them to the girlfriend in what Lalit probably imagined would be a major “aha!” moment for her.



No word if he ever got that moment, because the police caught him. On March 6, the cops received several calls about a couple of suspects possibly stealing a motorcycle in the Dwarka area. They laid a trap and, when they saw an expensive-looking bike with no license plate, proceeded to arrest the two. They found the bike had been reported stolen on February 21.



Lalit apparently admitted to the crime right then and there, and even told the cops that he had eight other stashed at a secret hide-out. In total, police recovered four motorcycles and five scooters, and closed eight pending auto theft cases. His friend was also arrested in connection with the thefts.



When police asked Lalit why he, a plant worker who’d never gotten in trouble before, would start stealing one-wheelers all of a sudden, he told them the whole story. Including how his girlfriend’s open mockery determined him to do it.



