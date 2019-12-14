Carota Electric Scooter Looks It’s Been Carved in Metal

2 Oblivion-Like Bubble Ship Shows Spaceships Can Be Anything We Want

Ever since electric drivetrains have been reshaping the auto industry, batteries and motors have begun making their way into the realm of two-wheeled vehicles more determined than ever before. 9 photos



The segment is shaping up to be so lucrative that a great number of carmakers have begun looking into way to expand into this segment. The most notorious name of them all is



Despite the revolutionary powertrains that drive them though, most of the scooters that have been or are to be launched are designed in the traditional fashion, sticking to the proven and successful recipe. And that’s a shame, because all of them have been born at a time when the sky is the limit when it comes to technology.



There are countless design houses out there that have taken it upon themselves to come up with designs that are as evolved as the tech. Such as



For the scooter segment, their proposal is called K4-09. As



We do know the scooter is meant to be powered by electricity (hence the e-power lettering on the design), but what’s most striking about it is how it is shaped.



We lack any details as to what materials are to be used should the scooter become a reality, but by the looks of it we would envision carbon and metal in generous quantities, sculpted in very innovative ways.