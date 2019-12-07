Carota Trike Looks Like It’s Powered by Dilithium

autoevolution
 

Trikes are a special breed of vehicles. Located in a gray zone where cars meets motorcycles, this type of machine can be had in a variety of configurations, with two wheels either at the front or at rear, for road use or drift competitions. 
Unfortunately, despite the many variants, there aren’t so many three-wheelers to go around, probably due to the challenges they raise. The only somewhat mass-produced three-wheeler for public use is the Yamaha Niken, currently on sale in the U.S. for $15,999.

But as cities get more and more crowded, we wouldn’t mind seeing more of these builds on the road. After all, they are much easier to handle than a motorcycle, and at the same time much smaller than a conventional car.

Especially if they look anything like the Carota K 4-08. 

Penned by the same group responsible for other designs we already shown (like the Oblivion-like spaceship and K4-07 motorcycle), the trike we have here comes to show just how such a vehicle type might look in the future. 

Built on wide frame with two wheels at the front and one at the rear, it can accommodate just one rider, who must sit very low and close to the body because the lack of a windscreen. Right in front of the rider is a small digital display that shows related data about the vehicle’s performance.

There is no word on what is powering the trike, but two canisters of yellow-orange fluid fitted at the rear give the impression it runs of some type of magical fluid, something you would find in Star Trek, or at least in Back to the Future

As most of the Carota designs, this too is but a proof of concept, something to show us just how future human transporters could look like, and there’s no word on anybody actually working on this.
