2019 Yamaha Niken to Sell for $15,999 Beginning September

Yahama announced on Wednesday that it will be bringing the Niken three-wheeler to the United States this September, and it is already selling it for $15,999.The motorcycle will be available only through Yamaha’s online reservation system and, warns the manufacturer, will have very limited availability. The Niken will be offered with a Granite Gray color scheme only.To make the reservation, customers will have to go to the following link and stick to the instructions provided there. A $500 deposit is required to confirm the purchase, and the bike will be offered with a 1-year warranty.The Niken is officially referred to by Yamaha as a Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) motorcycle. It uses a system that allows both the front wheels (15-inch lightweight alloy wheels with LMW-specific 120/70R15 tires) to lean in unison, doubling the amount of available grip, especially over uneven pavement and poor road conditions.The motorcycle is powered by an inline 3-cylinder motor controlled by means of a 6-speed transmission with multiple assist and slipper wet clutch. The braking power comes from disc brakes with four-piston radial calipers in the front, paired to a large rear disc brake.The motorcycle is fitted with all the required rider assistive technologies, including ride-by-wire throttle system, adjustable throttle mapping, traction control and. Integrated cruise control is also offered as standard.“The Niken introduces a new riding revolution that is born of pure innovation and performance,” said Yamaha in a statement.“With its unique leaning multi-wheel (LMW) system, the NIKEN offers very sporty and confident handling characteristics along with an enhanced feeling of grip when cornering in a wide range of surface conditions, giving the Niken rider the ability to carve through winding roads with unmatched confidence for more fun with less stress."