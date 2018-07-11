SpaceX Falcon Heavy Air Force Satellite Launch to Take Place in 2020

5 Yamaha Made A Patent For An Amphibious Car, Don't Get Your Hopes Up

4 Yamaha Teases New 2017 Bike, Might Be A New YZF-R6

3 Yamaha Reveals New More Powerful F80 Boat Engine

2 Yamaha Niken is a Production-Ready Leaning Three Wheeler

1 Yamaha's Autonomous MOTOBOT Goes after Valentino Rossi's Lap Time Record

More on this:

2019 Yamaha Niken to Sell for $15,999 Beginning September

It’s not long now until Americans will be able to ride a new motorcycle concept in an entirely new fashion. 23 photos



The motorcycle will be available only through Yamaha’s online reservation system and, warns the manufacturer, will have very limited availability. The Niken will be offered with a Granite Gray color scheme only.



To make the reservation, customers will have to



The Niken is officially referred to by Yamaha as a Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) motorcycle. It uses a system that allows both the front wheels (15-inch lightweight alloy wheels with LMW-specific 120/70R15 tires) to lean in unison, doubling the amount of available grip, especially over uneven pavement and poor road conditions.



The motorcycle is powered by an inline 3-cylinder motor controlled by means of a 6-speed transmission with multiple assist and slipper wet clutch. The braking power comes from disc brakes with four-piston radial calipers in the front, paired to a large rear disc brake.



The motorcycle is fitted with all the required rider assistive technologies, including ride-by-wire throttle system, adjustable throttle mapping, traction control and ABS . Integrated cruise control is also offered as standard.



“The Niken introduces a new riding revolution that is born of pure innovation and performance,” said



“With its unique leaning multi-wheel (LMW) system, the NIKEN offers very sporty and confident handling characteristics along with an enhanced feeling of grip when cornering in a wide range of surface conditions, giving the Niken rider the ability to carve through winding roads with unmatched confidence for more fun with less stress." Yahama announced on Wednesday that it will be bringing the Niken three-wheeler to the United States this September, and it is already selling it for $15,999.The motorcycle will be available only through Yamaha’s online reservation system and, warns the manufacturer, will have very limited availability. The Niken will be offered with a Granite Gray color scheme only.To make the reservation, customers will have to go to the following link and stick to the instructions provided there. A $500 deposit is required to confirm the purchase, and the bike will be offered with a 1-year warranty.The Niken is officially referred to by Yamaha as a Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) motorcycle. It uses a system that allows both the front wheels (15-inch lightweight alloy wheels with LMW-specific 120/70R15 tires) to lean in unison, doubling the amount of available grip, especially over uneven pavement and poor road conditions.The motorcycle is powered by an inline 3-cylinder motor controlled by means of a 6-speed transmission with multiple assist and slipper wet clutch. The braking power comes from disc brakes with four-piston radial calipers in the front, paired to a large rear disc brake.The motorcycle is fitted with all the required rider assistive technologies, including ride-by-wire throttle system, adjustable throttle mapping, traction control and. Integrated cruise control is also offered as standard.“The Niken introduces a new riding revolution that is born of pure innovation and performance,” said Yamaha in a statement.“With its unique leaning multi-wheel (LMW) system, the NIKEN offers very sporty and confident handling characteristics along with an enhanced feeling of grip when cornering in a wide range of surface conditions, giving the Niken rider the ability to carve through winding roads with unmatched confidence for more fun with less stress."