Oblivion-Like Bubble Ship Shows Spaceships Can Be Anything We Want

1 Dec 2019, 15:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Not long from now, humans will venture into space in numbers and with a determination not believed possible decades ago. The efforts of so many private space companies paint the picture of a future just like we read about in sci-fi novels, with humans roaming the skies on countless worlds.
14 photos
Carota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceshipCarota Design spaceship
The tools that will takes us to other planets are the spaceships, in form and function we cannot possibly imagine today. Or can we?
Present-day spaceships are all dependent on rockets launched from the ground. As such, all are bullet-shaped, designed so to better penetrate the opposing atmosphere on the way up to orbit.

In the not so distant future though, that could change. As soon as humans learn to design ships in space for exclusive use in the void, the sky is the limit to what we can do.

Due to the characteristics of space, especially the lack of anything that opposes forward motion, we could as well design our space-based spaceships as huge Borg cubes, and it wouldn’t make the slightest difference in performance.

But humans are much more creative than the Borg, we like round surfaces a lot, and our ships will more likely look more like this.

Simply called Spaceship, the design belongs to Carota Design, a group in the business of coming up with ideas for the a variety of industries, including transportation.

Their spaceship design is a single seater that seems suited for use both in the atmosphere of a planet, and well into the darkness of space. A center, round capsule with a glass-like material all around gives a sneak peak at the minimalistic seat, in front of which sits an instrument panel.

Four foldable blades extend from the sides of the round capsule, and despite looking like the blades of a helicopter, it’s not far fetched to think they could be used as platforms for weaponry or scientific instruments.

In a way, it reminds us of the Bubble Ship depicted in the 2013 Oblivion, staring Tom Cruise, and shows spaceships of the future could be like anything we can imagine..
