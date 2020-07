Formula E driver @LucasdiGrassi and ex F1 driver @alex_wurz are collaborating on a new racing project set to launch in 2021 - the world’s first-ever international electric race scooter series.



The Electric Scooter Championship, or eSC or eSkootr Championship, is now an official thing. It’s an all-new, all-electric sporting category, one that will hopefully show the world that electric standing scooters can be both fun and extremely practical, in addition to being widely accessible.Behind the idea for this championship, the first one of the kind in the world, are motorsport entrepreneur CEO Hrag Sarkissian and COO Khalil Beschir, Formula E racer Lucas di Grassi, and former F1 driver Alex Wurz, according to a press release. They aim to show the world that electrified micromobility is the path to a healthier, greener and much less stressed-out world.The first race will take place in 2021, in various cities around the world. Specifics are scarce, with the announcement serving to merely let the world know of eSC’s existence and goal: to deliver fun and awareness. At each event, government officials, industry and civilian society members will be present, engaging in discussions on sustainability and micromobility, and how they can made to work together.While specifics on the race are few, the press release does mention something about race-built scooters that will be able to travel at speeds in excess of 100 kph (62 mph) and the video released to promote it show TRON-inspired racing outfits and scooters. Which is to say, this sounds like a lot of fun!A “recognized high-technology provider” is mentioned as partner to deliver the specs on the first race model, a prototype of which will be unveiled to the public later this year. Moreover, the racing series will look across several sports to recruit racers, including cyclists, racing drivers, skaters and snowboarders, esports racers and motorcycles. In other words, the games are open to anyone interested.“The concept of a new series, operating on a global scale with professional participants, yet running with a carbon-zero footprint and offering solutions for a better, more mobile society is a fascinating glimpse toward a more accessible and sustainable way to go racing,” di Grassi says.“As we’ve already seen with Formula E, there is considerable scope for disruption within the electric mobility space – both on and off the track. And, as the discussion around micromobility grows, the Electric Scooter Championship is perfectly placed to amplify the benefits of clean, sustainable transport solutions within our everyday lives,” he continues. “This is the start of real – and important – growth for micromobility within motorsport.”Here’s the video to keep you going until more details are made public.