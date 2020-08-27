2021 Nissan GT-R Price List Revealed, Only Two Trim Levels Offered in the U.S.

More on this:

1 R36 Nissan GT-R May Go Hybrid, Coming 2023 With KERS

2 R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R Drag Racing World Record: 6.47 Seconds at 219.94 MPH

3 This 1,000 HP Pickup Truck Takes Its Mojo From an R35 Nissan GT-R Engine

4 This Juke Is Actually a Nissan R35 GT-R In Disguise, Packs 690 HP

5 “Speed Wagon” 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R Is a One-Off Build, For Sale at $85,000