Spend Just $3 and You Could Land a High-Performance Shelby Couple With 1,430 hp

One could tow a boat up to the river mouth, ditch it and then head for a night out at the drag strip. The other is better than ever around the track and is no longer the vicious super snake outside of it. Owning either would be a dream come true. But how about a chance at sheltering both in your driveway?!
The Dream Giveaway Garage is setting up a huge prize for its 2021 Shelby Dream Giveaway raffle – while also covering no less than $50k in cash for Uncle Sam’s taxes.
With the added benefit of knowing that even if you end up losing you are still winning bonus points from charitable causes, anyone could enter with a $3 ticket and stand the chance to win a fabulous 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 or its monstruous brother from another mother – the 2020 Shelby American F-150 performance truck.
The first is the most powerful production Mustang ever – the GT500 has already proven its worth by dominating both tracks and drag strips while also looking like a hypercar in muscle car clothes. The second is not an official product from the Blue Oval but a close second – Shelby American’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8 pickup truck worth 770 hp - which is actually ten more than the GT500’s.
The inaugural Shelby Dream Giveaway includes one of just 5,000 examples from the GT500’s 2020 MY – a pristine-looking Ford Performance Blue unit with Recaro seats upholstered in ebony leather, custom hood, a carbon fiber track wing and Shelby-tailored 20-inch carbon fiber alloys. This is not a base model either, because the draw organizers also ordered the Technology ($3k) and Carbon Fiber Track ($18,500) packages.
The other half of the grand prize is a fantastic-looking 2020 Shelby F-150 that compliments its little brother with an Oxford White exterior and matching Ford Performance Blue rally stripes. It also arrives equipped with a Shelby dual intake ram air hood, Shelby dual-tone leather seats, and that massive Shelby engineered supercharger sending outside whispers of performance through a Borla performance exhaust.
