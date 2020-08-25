Loder1899 Offers Your 2018 Ford Mustang a Vicious Body Kit

There’s absolutely no doubt that Ford’s glorious Mustang is one of the most iconic vehicles to have ever come out of the United States and a true symbol of American automotive history. Back in the ‘60s, this nasty animal was a serious contender in the pony car wars, quickly earning its place among the industry’s real MVPs.
As of today, our beloved ‘Stang has been the world’s best-selling coupe for the past five consecutive years. Its manufacturer sold over 633,000 units in as many as 146 countries around the globe since the introduction of the sixth-generation model in 2015, which is simply staggering! Oh, and don’t even get me started on that 760 hp GT500 masterpiece launched in 2019, okay?
Let’s take, for instance, Ford’s 2018 model of the Mustang GT. This mean machine is brought to life by a relentless 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that will happily deliver up to 460 hp at 7,000 rpm, along with a torque output of 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) at 4,600 rpm. Power is transmitted to its 18-inch rear wheels by means of a ten-speed automatic gearbox (six-speed manual is optional).
On the other hand, Ford also entered new markets with their EcoBoost ‘Stang; an affordable alternative that meets the European Union’s emissions standards. Its humble 2.3-liter inline-four will produce 310 hp at 5,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of twisting force at 3,000 rpm. While these figures aren’t exactly impressive, Ford’s EcoBoost-powered baby will still do the trick of making you look pretty damn rad behind its steering wheel.
Speaking of looking rad, if you happen to own a 2018 Mustang and think that it could really do with a couple of visual upgrades, a renowned German tuner, by the name of Loder1899 might have the answer to your prayers. The company developed a subtle, yet comprehensive package that’ll add some muscle to your ride’s appearance.
Furthermore, an extra €1,199 ($1,415) will get you a low-profile rear spoiler with sintered carbon brackets. As a result of its ultra-light construction, Loder1899’s wing weighs no more than 3.3 pounds (1.5 kg).
Out of all these custom components, the delicious 20-inch phone-dial-style Klassik B wheels are probably the most attractive. They feature eight circular openings, as well as brass rivets that proudly stand out over the matte black finish. Each of these bad boys will cost you €691 ($815).
Lastly, an aftermarket stainless-steel exhaust with a flap system can be equipped to the V8 mill for a generous performance boost, while a set of lowering springs will reduce its height by 0.98” (25 mm) up front and 0.79” (20 mm) at the rear.
And there we have it, folks. What’s your take on Loder1899’s kit for the Ford Mustang?
As of today, our beloved ‘Stang has been the world’s best-selling coupe for the past five consecutive years. Its manufacturer sold over 633,000 units in as many as 146 countries around the globe since the introduction of the sixth-generation model in 2015, which is simply staggering! Oh, and don’t even get me started on that 760 hp GT500 masterpiece launched in 2019, okay?
Let’s take, for instance, Ford’s 2018 model of the Mustang GT. This mean machine is brought to life by a relentless 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that will happily deliver up to 460 hp at 7,000 rpm, along with a torque output of 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) at 4,600 rpm. Power is transmitted to its 18-inch rear wheels by means of a ten-speed automatic gearbox (six-speed manual is optional).
On the other hand, Ford also entered new markets with their EcoBoost ‘Stang; an affordable alternative that meets the European Union’s emissions standards. Its humble 2.3-liter inline-four will produce 310 hp at 5,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of twisting force at 3,000 rpm. While these figures aren’t exactly impressive, Ford’s EcoBoost-powered baby will still do the trick of making you look pretty damn rad behind its steering wheel.
Speaking of looking rad, if you happen to own a 2018 Mustang and think that it could really do with a couple of visual upgrades, a renowned German tuner, by the name of Loder1899 might have the answer to your prayers. The company developed a subtle, yet comprehensive package that’ll add some muscle to your ride’s appearance.
Furthermore, an extra €1,199 ($1,415) will get you a low-profile rear spoiler with sintered carbon brackets. As a result of its ultra-light construction, Loder1899’s wing weighs no more than 3.3 pounds (1.5 kg).
Out of all these custom components, the delicious 20-inch phone-dial-style Klassik B wheels are probably the most attractive. They feature eight circular openings, as well as brass rivets that proudly stand out over the matte black finish. Each of these bad boys will cost you €691 ($815).
Lastly, an aftermarket stainless-steel exhaust with a flap system can be equipped to the V8 mill for a generous performance boost, while a set of lowering springs will reduce its height by 0.98” (25 mm) up front and 0.79” (20 mm) at the rear.
And there we have it, folks. What’s your take on Loder1899’s kit for the Ford Mustang?