McLaren Speedtail Abandons Itself to Custom Detailing and Paint Protection

Back in December last year we got notified by a happy McLaren Automotive that its latest prodigy, the Speedtail, managed to become the fastest production car of the company to date. One of its pre-production prototypes, the XP2 Speedtail, had traveled to the United States’ Kennedy Space Center in Florida to reach, on more than one occasion, its expected 250 mph (403 kph) top speed. Cue back to August of 2020 and the production Speedtail is happily reaching a maximum of 0 kph while thoroughly enjoying a lustful bath and a tailored paint protection detailing process.
Already sold out, the McLaren Speedtail limited-production hybrid sports car is acting as the spiritual successor of the 1990s wonder car, the McLaren F1. It is plain obvious – and not because of the exterior design which acts as a significant departure from anything the Woking-based manufacturer has produced to date.
But the single giveaway is found within – the three-seat arrangement with the driver neatly tucked in the middle as if the captain of a (very fast) land shuttle.
Thus, we have a feeling that in a few short decades the Hagerty evaluation for the Speedtail will have the potential to break new records among collectors. But that will happen only if every single example will be caressed, nurtured, and protected every single day of its lifetime.
Well, that is exactly what is going on with the example that recently paid a visit to London specialist Topaz Detailing.
The detailing experts have had lots of other expensive cars in their shop and clearly know how to handle such an exquisite model. And the Speedtail in question clearly looks spectacular with its custom red-burgundy shade that transitions from a light to a darker hue as you move backwards alongside the 5.2 meters (204.7 inches) fast machine.
And that is even before the complex detailing process actually begins.Everything starts with a thorough cleaning, part of the full detailing process that needs to happen before the specialists even consider starting the paint protection process.
The exterior cleaning process at Topaz has no less than 21 stages that include everything from a wash with a PH-neutral shampoo to applying high grade carnauba wax and wheel cleaning with a nonacidic citrus solution as well as custom horsehair brushes.
Only afterwards comes the paint protection film (PPF) application process, with the entire Speedtail – from top to bottom and from side cameras to the built-in rear wing with modular flaps covered in the company’s low surface energy PPF clear coat.
Topaz has such an absolute confidence in its bespoke solution that it even offers a five-year warranty for the work – and we are really glad this Speedtail now has a major chance of remaining pristine for a very long time.
